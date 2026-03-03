Head-on crash in Plumsted Township leaves 3 dead

PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Three people were killed late Sunday night in a head-on crash in Ocean County, authorities said.

Officers from the Plumsted Township Police Department responded around 11:50 p.m. March 1 to Pinehurst Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Investigators determined that a Ford Bronco was traveling northbound on Pinehurst Road when it crossed over the double yellow line into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Sienna head-on.

The driver and two passengers inside the Toyota Sienna suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the Ford Bronco was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton and is listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit–Vehicular Homicide Squad, the Plumsted Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

No additional information was immediately available.

