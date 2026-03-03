Bronx Man Sentenced in Frenzied Knife Killing

Bronx Man Gets 20-to-Life for 27-Stab Killing in Broad Daylight Hub Attack

BRONX, N.Y. — A Bronx man who stabbed a 36-year-old victim 27 times in a broad daylight ambush in the borough’s busy Hub section has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

Angel Silva, 50, of East 172nd Street, was sentenced Feb. 24 by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Joseph McCormack after pleading guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 14.

The fatal stabbing happened around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2023, near Bergen Avenue and East 149th Street. Prosecutors said Silva and co-defendant Wilfredo Pacheco, both armed with large knives, approached Jyleal Connor, 36, and stabbed him 27 times.

The attack was captured on surveillance cameras in the heavily trafficked commercial district.

Connor, who had recently moved to the Bronx, was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a hat recovered at the crime scene contained DNA matching Silva. Authorities also determined Pacheco had a prior disagreement with the victim and asked Silva to accompany him to confront Connor on the day of the killing.

Pacheco previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Oct. 30, 2025, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 9, 2025.

The case was prosecuted by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office Homicide Bureau.

