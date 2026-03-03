Virginia Woman Turns Repeating 9s Into 150K

Virginia Woman Wins $150K After Playing 9-9-9-9-9 Three Times

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — A Virginia woman struck it big after betting on the same five-number combination three times — and watching all five digits hit.

Sarah Sorrell of Dunnsville purchased three Virginia Lottery Pick 5 tickets, each with the numbers 9-9-9-9-9, at the Fas Mart located at 1998 Tappahannock Blvd. in Tappahannock.

When the February 5 night drawing produced 9-9-9-9-9, Sorrell matched the numbers in exact order on all three plays, winning the $50,000 top prize three separate times for a total payout of $150,000.

She wagered exact order on each ticket, meaning the numbers had to match precisely as drawn. The odds of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

Pick 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., with a $1 exact-order ticket carrying a $50,000 top prize.

Sorrell said she plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage.

The Virginia Lottery reported that in Fiscal Year 2025 it generated more than $901 million for K-12 education, accounting for roughly 10% of the state’s total K-12 school budget. Essex County, where Sorrell lives, received more than $1.3 million in Lottery funds for education last fiscal year.

