Five Illegal Guns Seized in Pittsburgh Weekend Crackdown

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Police recovered five illegal firearms — including multiple weapons equipped for automatic fire — along with narcotics and cash during two separate enforcement actions over the weekend, authorities said.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s Violence Prevention Unit conducted the operations, which led to multiple arrests across the city.

During a traffic stop on I-279 outbound at the Veteran’s Bridge, detectives arrested two 17-year-olds on firearms charges. A search of the vehicle uncovered two stolen firearms, including one equipped with a full-auto selector switch.

In a separate incident, detectives conducted a traffic stop at Becks Run Road and Wagner Street on the South Side. The driver was taken into custody after officers discovered a Glock pistol modified for automatic fire.

Police later executed a search warrant for the vehicle, recovering two AR-style pistols, a quantity of crack cocaine and U.S. currency.

Deshawn Livingston was arrested and faces multiple firearms and narcotics charges.

The investigations remain ongoing.

