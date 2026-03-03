Waterbury Score Leaves Lottery Player $200,000 Richer

WATERBURY, Conn. — A player claimed a $200,000 top prize from the Connecticut Lottery’s 100X the Cash scratch game with a ticket purchased at Waterbury Xpress Foodmart LLC, according to the latest official winners list.

The winning ticket was reported on Feb. 27, 2026. Connecticut Lottery records show the retailer in Waterbury sold the ticket that matched the game’s top payout.

Under state law, the lottery now withholds winners’ names unless consent is provided.

The 100X game offers cash prizes up to $200,000. This Waterbury prize is one of the largest reported in February statewide