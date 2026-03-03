Police issue advisory for late-model Honda drivers

NEWARK, N.J. — Late-model Honda owners are being urged to take extra precautions after police warned that 2023 and newer Accords, Civics and CR-Vs have become recent targets for vehicle thieves using electronic devices to gain access.

In a vehicle safety advisory, the Newark Police Department said suspects are exploiting keyless entry systems to copy key fob codes, allowing them to unlock vehicles and use push-to-start features to drive away.

Officials said the thefts involve electronic devices capable of capturing or duplicating signals from key fobs. Once inside, thieves can start the vehicle without a physical key.

In some reported cases, suspects have also broken into Hondas to remove airbags, which police said have a high resale value.

The advisory specifically cautions drivers of 2023 or newer Honda models equipped with keyless entry systems.

Police are encouraging owners to use steering wheel locks, pedal locks or other aftermarket vehicle security systems to add an extra layer of protection. Parking in well-lit and secure areas may also help deter theft, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information about vehicle thefts or suspicious activity is urged to contact the department’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS. Police said tips can remain anonymous and may qualify for a reward.

The department did not release the number of recent incidents but described the trend as a growing concern for late-model Honda drivers in the city.

