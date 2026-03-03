Second drawing delivers $50K to Baltimore counselor

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore counselor who believed he had a losing Powerball ticket discovered that a $1 Double Play add-on secured him a $50,000 prize in a second drawing held minutes after the main event.

The city resident checked his ticket following the Feb. 25 Powerball drawing and initially found no matching numbers. Because he added the Double Play option, his ticket was automatically entered into a separate drawing conducted about 30 minutes later.

In the Feb. 26 Double Play drawing, he matched four of the five white ball numbers and the red Powerball, qualifying for a third-tier prize of $50,000. The winning numbers were 11, 24, 47, 59 and 63, with a Powerball of 5.

His ticket included the number 19. If that number had been 47 instead, he would have matched all five white balls plus the Powerball for a $10 million Double Play jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold in Baltimore County at the 7-Eleven located at 620 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

The counselor said he plans to deposit the $50,000 into his savings account.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, with drawings held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. The Double Play option costs an additional $1 and provides entry into a separate drawing held shortly after each main Powerball drawing.

The next Powerball jackpot for the Monday, March 2 drawing has an estimated annuity value of $249 million.

Key Points