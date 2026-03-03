Frederick man gets 30 years in apartment double shooting

FREDERICK, Md. — A 29-year-old Frederick man will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree murder and other charges stemming from a double shooting that left two men critically injured last spring.

Nyzeir Tacwon Sampson was sentenced Feb. 24 in Frederick County Circuit Court to 30 years, with 12 years and 296 days to be served in the Division of Corrections, according to the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office. He received 296 days of credit for time served dating back to May 5.

Sampson entered a binding plea before Judge Julia A. Minner on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun.

The case stems from an April 28 shooting that unfolded in two locations in Frederick.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hope Circle for reports of gunfire. Cartridge casings were recovered along with evidence of a bullet-damaged window at Peace and Plenty, located at 601 E. South Street. No injuries were reported at that scene.

Later that evening at about 6:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Windsor Garden Apartments at 1109 Key Parkway for a second shooting. One victim was located in the parking lot, and a second victim was transported to Frederick Health Hospital after flagging down an ambulance. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Prosecutors said both victims declined to cooperate with investigators.

Surveillance video from Windsor Garden Apartments showed a black Jeep Wrangler entering the complex shortly before the shooting. The driver, described as wearing a green hat and reflective vest, was seen engaging in a verbal exchange before firing multiple rounds from the driver’s side window and leaving the scene.

Detectives identified the vehicle and clothing as consistent with Sampson, whom officers had encountered earlier that day in the Hope Circle area. Investigators confirmed the Jeep was registered to Sampson’s girlfriend and matched a vehicle previously stopped by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Additional surveillance footage placed Sampson driving the Jeep earlier that day wearing clothing similar to that seen in the shooting video.

At the time of the incident, Sampson was on supervised probation in Washington County for conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Prosecutors said he faces up to 10 additional years of incarceration for violating probation.

Upon release, Sampson will be placed on five years of supervised probation with conditions that include no contact with the victims, completion of a drug and alcohol evaluation, and a prohibition from returning to Windsor Garden Apartments.

The case was prosecuted by Chief Counsel Ricky Lewis, and the investigation was conducted by the Frederick City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

