Frederick store sells $83,201 winning FAST PLAY World Championship Poker ticket

FREDERICK, Md. — A Maryland Lottery player started the week with an $83,201 payout after purchasing a FAST PLAY World Championship Poker ticket at a Frederick convenience store on Monday.

The $5 ticket was sold at the Sheetz located at 1300 East Patrick Street in Frederick, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The prize marks the first top-tier winning ticket sold in the FAST PLAY World Championship Poker game since it went on sale Jan. 5.

For selling the ticket, the Frederick County retailer will receive a 1% bonus totaling $832.01.

FAST PLAY World Championship Poker features a progressive jackpot that resets to $40,000 each time it is won. The jackpot increases incrementally with the sale of each non-jackpot-winning ticket. Seven progressive jackpots remain in the game.

In addition to the top prize, the game offers thousands of lower-tier prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Lottery officials remind winners to sign the backs of their tickets and store them in a secure location. Players have 182 days from the date of purchase to claim prizes for FAST PLAY tickets.

Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters, either in person by appointment or by mail. The headquarters is located at the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore.

Claim instructions are available on the Lottery’s How to Claim page.

