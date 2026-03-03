Pregnant woman assaulted in Dorchester juvenile suspects at large

Boston police search for suspects after pregnant woman assaulted in Dorchester

BOSTON, Mass. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals in connection with an aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:02 p.m. in the area of 776 Dudley Street, according to the Boston Police Department. Detectives assigned to District B-2 in Roxbury are leading the investigation.

Police said the individuals involved are believed to be juveniles who frequent the area.

Suspect One is described as a light-skinned Black female with dyed red hair. Suspect Two is described as a medium-skinned Black female with dyed red hair.

Investigators are reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the assault. Additional details about the victim’s condition were not released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

