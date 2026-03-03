Plane crashes into icy Hudson River near Newburgh, occupants safe

Emergency crews responded Monday night to a reported plane crash in the Hudson River, where all occupants were able to escape and swim to shore.

Newburgh, NY – Multiple agencies responded Monday night after a small aircraft crashed into the Hudson River near Newburgh, according to the Middle Hope Fire Department.

The department said it was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. for a reported plane crash into the river. Car 1, Car 2, Rescue 334, Engine 338, and Engine 339 responded, along with several additional agencies due to the nature of the call.

Key Points

Plane reported down in Hudson River around 8:04 p.m. Monday

Aircraft located within City of Newburgh after initial search

Occupants escaped, swam to shore, and were transported to hospital

Aircraft located after initial search

Upon arrival, units were initially unable to locate the aircraft in the water at the reported location. After several minutes of searching by first responders, the plane was ultimately found within the City of Newburgh.

According to the fire department, the occupants were able to safely extricate themselves from the aircraft and swim to shore.

They were evaluated at the scene by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services before being transported to a hospital for further assessment.

The scene was later turned over to City of Newburgh officials, and Middle Hope units returned to service.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

