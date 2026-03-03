Ocean County man has been lodged in the county jail on multiple sexual assault and child endangerment charges, court records show.
Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez booked into to the Ocean County Jail on March 2.
Multiple second-degree charges filed
According to booking information, Gonzalez faces charges including sexual assault by force or coercion without serious injury, sexual assault involving a victim older than 13 but younger than 16 where the defendant is at least four years older, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal sexual contact.
The listed offenses include second-degree charges under New Jersey statutes 2C:14-2C(1) and 2C:14-2C(4), as well as 2C:24-4A and 2C:14-3B.
Additional court details were not immediately available.
