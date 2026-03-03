Charlottesville man arrested on child pornography charges after cybertip investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A 29-year-old Charlottesville man is being held without bond after investigators arrested him Monday on felony child pornography charges stemming from a cybertip routed through a regional task force.

Nicholas J. Clark was taken into custody March 2 following an investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to an information release.

Detectives said the case began with an ICAC cybertip that was directed to the department. Authorities did not disclose additional details about the origin of the tip.

Clark is charged with two felonies under Virginia law: possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography (§18.2-374.1:1).

He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Information about online child safety resources is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

