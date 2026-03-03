Eight arrested in Wall Township including four DWI charges

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Eight people were arrested over a seven-day span in Wall Township on charges ranging from driving while intoxicated to credit card theft and outstanding warrants, according to the department’s latest arrest blotter.

On Monday, Feb. 23, officers arrested William Catucci, 62, of New York, after he allegedly became stuck in a snowbank on Lakewood Road at 1:44 p.m. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and released in accordance with John’s Law.

The following day, detectives conducting a suspicious vehicle investigation on State Highway 35 arrested Edward Byham, 35, of Howell, and Andrew Cosenza, 27. Byham was charged with credit card theft and receiving stolen property. Cosenza was charged with possession of prescription legend drugs. Both were transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

On Thursday, Feb. 26, Daveion Davis, 26, of Camden, was arrested on a Wall Township traffic warrant after being dropped off by State Police at headquarters. He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. That same day, Moriah Collado, 46, of Wall, was arrested on two township traffic warrants following an investigation on Squirrel Road and was also transported to the county jail.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Aatich Patel, 43, of Belmar, was arrested on a Wall Township warrant at the New Brunswick Police Department and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Three additional DWI arrests were made over the weekend. Charlie Yepez, 40, of Harrison, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 34 at 11:18 p.m. Friday. Early Saturday at 3:21 a.m., Eddi Carmona, 32, of Toms River, was arrested after a stop on State Highway 34. Later that evening at 7:18 p.m., Lionel Petersen, 46, of Neptune, was arrested following a stop on State Highway 138. All three were processed and released in accordance with John’s Law.

