Downtown Toms River addiction re-entry center shuts down after two years

The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has closed its Ocean County location in Toms River and shifted services to its Neptune office in Monmouth County.

Toms River, NJ – The New Jersey Reentry Corporation has closed its Ocean County site in Toms River, consolidating operations into its Neptune location in Monmouth County. When the site opened in 2024, it was believed to be part of an overall attempt to artificially turn Downtown Toms River a magnet for the addicted, the homeless and previousy incarcerated individuals, a notion that the company and its political allies in Ocean County have since rejected.

It turns out, Mayor Dan Rodrick, who opposed the center, was right. It was not needed in Downtown Toms River and officials the NJ-ReEntry confirmed that in an interview with Jersey Shore Online last week.

“This was a decision about resource allocation and the concentration of efforts. Candidly, the Toms River location was chosen based on volume. Client utilization at that site was lower relative to other locations, and consolidating those operations allowed us to redeploy resources while continuing to serve Ocean County through partner-based, in-person enrollment and services,” the agency told the newspaper.

The Toms River facility officially shut down in February, ending a short and at times controversial presence in the township’s downtown district.

Founded around 2014, NJRC works with individuals returning from incarceration, addiction treatment programs, or military service. The organization’s stated mission includes removing barriers to employment, providing addiction and behavioral health treatment, linking clients to Medicaid services, offering sober housing, and assisting with legal services.

The Ocean County presence was originally established with support from the late former Toms River mayor and prosecutor Thomas F. Kelaher. As recently as May 2024, the organization highlighted an expanded Ocean County facility.

According to reports, the February 2026 closure was part of a consolidation effort to streamline services at its Neptune office in Monmouth County.

NJRC continues to operate other locations across the state, including in Jersey City, Carteret, Elizabeth, Paterson, and Neptune.

2024 downtown opening drew local opposition

The downtown Toms River site faced public scrutiny when it opened in 2024.

Mayor Dan Rodrick objected to the location, which was situated near Toms River High School South and local businesses.

Rodrick said at the time that while he supported the organization’s mission of helping formerly incarcerated individuals reintegrate, he believed the downtown site was inappropriate.

“This is a terrible location for a prisoner re-entry facility,” Rodrick said during the dispute. “Each day, hundreds of Toms River High School South students walk the streets downtown three times a day … Adding drug addicts and ex-convicts raises serious public safety concerns for us.”

The township conducted a review of NJRC’s permits and zoning applications. Township records indicated that an initial proposal to operate as a drug treatment clinic was rejected because it was not a permitted use under downtown zoning rules. NJRC later submitted an affidavit stating the facility would function as administrative office space rather than a treatment center.

At the time, the organization was led by former Gov. Jim McGreevey and Executive Director Dr. Gloria Bachmann. Former Gov. Chris Christie had been announced as host of the grand opening event.

The Toms River site’s closure ends a chapter that blended reintegration policy, downtown redevelopment efforts, and local zoning debate.

