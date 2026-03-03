Suspect arrested in deadly Potomac Mills shooting

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the February 24 shooting death of an Alexandria resident outside Potomac Mills in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge, VA – A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the parking lot of Potomac Mills has been arrested, police announced Monday.

Clifton Joseph Douglas, 25, of Chesterfield, was taken into custody March 2 following an investigation into the killing of 34-year-old Baffour Asare Gundona of Alexandria.

Key Points

Clifton Joseph Douglas arrested March 2 and charged with murder

Shooting occurred February 24 in Potomac Mills parking lot

Second man charged as accessory after the fact

Altercation inside vehicle led to shooting

Officers initially responded February 24 at 7:09 p.m. to the parking lot of Potomac Mills, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle, to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation with another man inside a vehicle parked in the lot. During the confrontation, the victim was shot in the upper body.

The victim exited the vehicle and collapsed. Officers provided first aid before he was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives determined that Douglas had arrived at the location with Beau Wade Bishop, 28, of Woodbridge, to meet the victim. At some point, Douglas entered the victim’s vehicle and an altercation followed. After the shooting, Douglas rejoined Bishop and the pair left the area in their vehicle.

Investigators said the incident does not appear to have been random.

Two men charged, both held without bond

Police located the suspect vehicle outside Bishop’s home in Woodbridge, where he was arrested without incident February 27. Bishop is charged with accessory after the fact and concealing or compounding offenses. He is being held without bond.

On March 1, detectives identified Douglas as the alleged shooter and obtained arrest warrants charging him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Douglas in Chesterfield County, where he was arrested March 2. He is being held without bond. Court dates for both men are pending.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact authorities.

Tags: Woodbridge, Potomac Mills, murder, Prince William County, shooting investigation