Multiple crashes and heavy commuter traffic slowing drivers across North Jersey and Hudson River

New Jersey, NJ – As of 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, several crashes, disabled vehicles, and volume-related delays are impacting highways and major crossings throughout North Jersey.

A crash was reported on the New Jersey Turnpike Eastern Spur northbound, north of Interchange 15E (US 1&9) in Newark. All lanes remain open to traffic.

Key Points

Crash reported on NJ Turnpike Eastern Spur in Newark; lanes open

30-minute delays reported at George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel

Volume delays on Garden State Parkway, I-287, NJ 3 and US 206

Bridge and tunnel delays reach 30 minutes

On the George Washington Bridge, a disabled vehicle was reported at 8:44 a.m. on the upper level westbound in Manhattan, with one right lane blocked. Eastbound traffic on both the upper and lower levels entering New York from Fort Lee is experiencing travel times of approximately 30 minutes from I-80 to the Alexander Hamilton Bridge.

At the Lincoln Tunnel, both the center and south tunnels eastbound from Weehawken are seeing 30-minute travel times from New Jersey Turnpike Exit 16E to the New York side. All lanes are open, but delays are due to heavy volume.

Parkway and interstate slowdowns

On the Garden State Parkway, northbound traffic is backed up exiting at Exit 145 (I-280) in East Orange with about a half-mile delay. Southbound drivers are experiencing a four-mile slowdown from south of the Essex Toll Plaza in Bloomfield to north of Exit 144 (CR 510) in Newark.

A crash on I-287 northbound at Exit 57 (Skyline Drive) in Oakland has closed one of three left lanes. Additional northbound delays are reported from the New Jersey Turnpike to Exit 2 (NJ 27) in Edison Township, though all lanes are open in that stretch.

On NJ 3, eastbound traffic is slow from west of the Turnpike Eastern Spur in Secaucus to NJ 495 in North Bergen Township. Westbound delays are also reported from the Garden State Parkway to US 46 in Clifton.

Further west, drivers on US 206 southbound in Mount Olive Township are seeing delays between Drakesdale Road and Flanders Netcong Road, with all lanes open.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and use caution during the morning commute as traffic conditions continue to change.

Tags: New Jersey, New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel