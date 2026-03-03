Queens defendant headed to prison for trafficking minor

Queens man sentenced to 7 to 14 years in trafficking case involving 14-year-old

QUEENS, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Queens man has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and weapon possession charges involving a 14-year-old girl, the Queens District Attorney’s Office announced.

Troy Siddons, of St. Albans, was sentenced February 26 in Queens Supreme Court. He previously pleaded guilty in April 2025 to sex trafficking and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The sentences will run concurrently. He will also be required to register as a sex offender following his release.

According to prosecutors, Siddons met the teen in January 2022 and later arranged encounters at local hotels. Authorities said he restricted her movements and claimed she owed him money, then arranged additional encounters with others and kept the proceeds.

The teen was located by police on January 23, 2022, at a residence in Brooklyn.

During a court-authorized search of Siddons’ home in September 2022, investigators recovered two loaded firearms and a bullet-resistant vest, prosecutors said.

The case was prosecuted by the Queens District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Bureau.

Key Points