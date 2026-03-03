Baby squirrels reunited after nest found under Maryland solar panels

Wildlife technicians safely returned three baby squirrels to their mother after discovering a nest beneath rooftop solar panels in Stevensville.

Stevensville, MD – A Maryland homeowner who reported scratching noises beneath her rooftop solar panels ended up witnessing a successful wildlife reunion after three baby squirrels were safely returned to their mother.

The incident, which took place February 25, highlights the start of spring birthing season across the region, according to Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control.

Key Points

Three baby squirrels found nesting beneath rooftop solar panels

Wildlife technicians used heated reunion box to facilitate safe retrieval

Incident underscores start of spring squirrel birthing season

Nest discovered beneath solar array

The homeowner had previously installed screening around the solar panels to prevent wildlife access but continued hearing movement beneath the array. After contacting Skedaddle for an inspection, technicians observed a mother squirrel entering and exiting a small opening where part of the protective barrier had been pushed aside.

A roof assessment revealed a leaf nest built along the lower edge of the panels. Inside were three dependent baby squirrels sheltered within the cavity created by the solar installation — an area that can retain warmth and attract nesting wildlife during colder months.

After allowing the adult squirrel to leave the immediate area, technicians carefully removed the immobile babies and placed them in a heated reunion box positioned near the original nest site. Entry points around the panels were then secured to prevent reentry.

“Solar panels provide the warmth and protection squirrels look for during baby season,” said Sean Harris, a wildlife technician with Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control. “When young are present, it’s critical to take a hands-on, humane approach. By carefully removing the babies and setting up a proper reunion box, we give the mother the opportunity to move them herself while we secure the home.”

Successful reunion confirmed

When technicians returned the following morning, the reunion box was empty, confirming that the mother had retrieved her young. The homeowner later reported seeing the squirrel carry each baby to an alternate nest site nearby.

Wildlife professionals say homeowners with solar panels should watch for scratching sounds, displaced screening, or nesting debris as temperatures rise. Attempting removal during birthing season without proper training can result in unintended separation and extended wildlife conflicts.

