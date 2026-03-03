New Jersey’s most unique amusement park Diggerland announces 2026 opening date

The construction-themed amusement park in West Berlin will reopen March 14, with its water park set to follow in May.

West Berlin, NJ – Diggerland USA will kick off its 2026 season on Saturday, March 14, reopening its construction-themed amusement park for spring, summer, and fall operations.

The park’s water attraction, The Water Main, is scheduled to open May 16 and will feature pools, water slides, a wave pool, cabanas, and an interactive water play area included with park admission and season passes.

Key Points

Diggerland USA reopens March 14 in West Berlin

The Water Main water park opens May 16

2026 season passes currently priced at $99.99

Season passes and ticket savings available

To mark the start of the season, the park is offering 2026 season passes for $99.99 per guest, reduced from the regular $149.99 price. According to park officials, pass holders receive unlimited visits to Diggerland USA and The Water Main, as well as admission to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in New York.

Additional perks include a discounted “bring a friend” ticket, free parking, a food voucher, a zipline ride voucher, early water park entry, and select special event benefits.

Single-day visitors can purchase date-specific tickets online at diggerlandusa.com at lower prices than those available at the gate. Daily gate ticket quantities are limited.

“Our team is thrilled to reopen the gates on March 14 and welcome families back for another action-packed season of digging, driving and splashing,” said Josh Karu, Park President and General Manager of Diggerland USA. “With The Water Main opening May 16, our value-packed 2026 Season Pass, and a full calendar of special events, there has never been a better time to plan a visit and build new memories together.”

Special events planned throughout 2026

The 2026 calendar includes a series of seasonal events, beginning with Grand Reopening festivities and Spring Break programming in March, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt in April.

During the summer, The Water Main will host a July 4 celebration and themed appearances, including mermaids interacting with guests in the water park.

Fall programming will feature Diggerfest, which includes hay rides, carnival-style games, mazes, a Parade of Machines, fire truck rides, and a petting zoo, all included with general admission. Other events scheduled for the year include Touch-A-Truck, Circus Stella shows featuring rescue dogs, Santa visits in November, a Family Camp Out, and a drive-thru Holiday Light Show, some of which require separate admission.

Diggerland USA is located at 100 Pinedge Drive in West Berlin, approximately 30 minutes from Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City.

