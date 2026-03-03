Fugitive busted hiding under table in Allegheny County home

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Mt. Oliver man wanted for multiple burglary-related probation violations was taken into custody Monday morning after sheriff’s detectives found him hiding under a table inside a residence, officials said.

Johnny Foster, 39, had been considered a fugitive for the past two months after bench warrants were issued for probation violations tied to three separate burglary cases and a fourth case involving receiving stolen property, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Foster was recently charged in two retail theft cases in February. Authorities said he allegedly attempted to steal more than $800 worth of merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods at South Hills Village and took more than $500 worth of goods from Kohl’s in Ross Township.

Detectives developed information this week that Foster was inside a residence along Rustic Avenue and arrived at the location at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

Once on scene, detectives confirmed Foster was inside the home. After gaining entry, they located him hiding underneath a table, officials said.

Foster was arrested without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

