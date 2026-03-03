Baseball instructor arrested in Anne Arundel County probe

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A 55-year-old Severn man who worked as a local baseball trainer has been charged following an investigation into alleged online communications with a juvenile, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Juan Francisco Palacios-Velazquez was charged February 26 with sexual solicitation of a minor, solicitation of child pornography and child pornography – permitting a sex subject, police said.

The investigation began in August when the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip alleged an adult male engaged in illicit online communication with a juvenile female and that images were exchanged.

Detectives identified Palacios-Velazquez during the investigation. Police said he used a training facility in Anne Arundel County as part of his work as a baseball trainer. Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized items of evidence related to the case. The training facility was notified that he was under investigation regarding child safety concerns.

The case was presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office before charges were filed through a court commissioner.

Palacios-Velazquez was arrested February 27 by the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office. He was initially held without bond and later released on his own recognizance March 2, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tipline at 410-222-4700.

