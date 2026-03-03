NJ bill would require employee training on service dog access rights

Legislation introduced in the New Jersey Senate would mandate employee training on the legal rights of individuals with guide or service dogs in public places.

New Jersey, NJ – A bipartisan bill introduced for the 2026–2027 legislative session would require certain employers across New Jersey to provide training to employees about the rights of individuals with disabilities to access public facilities with service or guide dogs.

Senate Bill S533, sponsored by Sen. James Beach (D-6) and Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-25), was pre-filed for introduction and is currently pending technical review by Legislative Counsel.

Key Points

S533 would require employee training on service dog access rights

Applies to businesses and public facilities statewide

Labor commissioner would develop required training pamphlet

Training required for public-facing employees

Under S533, any employer with one or more employees who serve customers or otherwise have the authority to provide or deny access to a place of public accommodation or public facility would be required to provide training on service and guide dog access rights.

The training would cover legal protections established under the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, related state statutes governing service animals, and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Employers could fulfill the requirement by using training provided at no cost by the Division on Civil Rights within the Department of Law and Public Safety, the New Jersey State Bar Association, or another entity. Businesses would also have the option to develop their own training program at their own expense.

The Division on Civil Rights would administer and enforce the provisions under existing authority granted by state anti-discrimination law and would establish minimum training standards.

Pamphlet and acknowledgment requirements

The bill directs the Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development to prepare a pamphlet outlining the rights of individuals with disabilities to have guide or service dogs in public accommodations and detailing the required training topics.

The pamphlet would be made available electronically on the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s website. Employers would be required to distribute a paper copy to each covered employee.

Employees would then be required to sign an acknowledgment confirming they received and reviewed the pamphlet. Employers would need to retain those signed forms during employment and for three years following termination, and make them available for inspection upon request.

If enacted, the measure would take effect immediately.

