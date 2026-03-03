New Jersey’s deep freeze is about to end as 70 degree days expected next week

After a stretch of cold, rainy weather, temperatures across New Jersey are expected to rebound into the 60s and potentially the 70s by early next week.

New Jersey, NJ – A damp and chilly start to the week will give way to a noticeable warm-up across New Jersey, with forecasters calling for highs to climb into the upper 60s and possibly near 70 degrees by early next week.

Tuesday will remain gray and wet, with rain likely through the afternoon and patchy fog reducing visibility at times. High temperatures are expected to reach only the mid-40s before dropping to around 39 degrees overnight. Rain chances remain high into Tuesday night.

Key Points

Rain and fog expected through Thursday across New Jersey

Temperatures gradually climb into the 60s by the weekend

Highs near the upper 60s forecast for Sunday and Monday

Midweek rain before gradual warm-up

A slight chance of lingering rain remains Wednesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 55 degrees. Rain becomes more likely again late Wednesday night into Thursday, when showers are expected through much of the day.

Thursday night could bring steadier rainfall, with a chance of thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Rainfall totals could range between a quarter and half an inch during the heaviest periods.

By Friday, precipitation chances taper off, though skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy with highs around 51 degrees.

Weekend shift toward spring-like temperatures

The weekend marks the beginning of a warming trend. Saturday is forecast to reach the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers remain possible Saturday night, but temperatures will stay milder, with lows around 51 degrees.

Sunday is expected to bring partly sunny conditions and a high near 67 degrees. A slight chance of showers lingers into Sunday night.

By Monday, temperatures are projected to remain in the upper 60s, offering a clear shift from the recent stretch of cold and damp conditions and signaling an early taste of spring across the Garden State.

