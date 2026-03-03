Aussie cattle dog Ozzy seeking adoptive home in New Jersey

A 3½-year-old Australian Cattle Dog currently in foster care is available for adoption through Associated Humane Societies.

Forked River, NJ – An energetic Australian Cattle Dog named Ozzy is looking for a permanent home after being transferred from the Newark location of Associated Humane Societies to foster care.

Ozzy, 3½ years old, was previously found tied to a fence before entering the shelter system. He is now being cared for in a foster home, where staff say he is active and adjusting well.

Ozzy is a 3½-year-old Australian Cattle Dog available for adoption

Meet-and-greets can be arranged in Newark or Tinton Falls

Dog-friendly but not suited for homes with cats

Shelter representatives say Ozzy is high-energy and enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking and regular playtime with his foster family’s dog. Since entering foster care, he has reportedly lost between 10 and 15 pounds.

Ozzy is house-trained and knows basic commands. While described as a well-mannered house guest, adopters are advised not to leave food unattended.

The organization notes that Ozzy would do well in a home with another playful dog but is not recommended for households with cats.

Adoption details

Interested adopters can complete an application through ahscares.org/adopt. Meet-and-greet appointments can be arranged at Associated Humane Societies locations in Newark or Tinton Falls.

