Utica man charged after stabbing in Varick Street fight

UTICA, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Utica man has been charged after police said he stabbed another man during a large fight early Sunday on Varick Street.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of Varick Street after reports of a fight involving multiple people. New York State Police were already on scene attempting to break up the altercation when Utica Police units arrived and assisted with dispersing the crowd and investigating what occurred.

During interviews at the scene, officers learned that a male victim had suffered a stab wound to the shoulder. Police said the suspect, identified as Dylan Tesak, allegedly displayed a knife during one of the initial altercations and stabbed the victim.

The victim was transported to Wynn Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tesak was taken to the Utica Police Department and, following the investigation, was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

