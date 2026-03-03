Why many former residents end up moving back to New Jersey

From family ties to top-ranked schools and proximity to major cities, former residents say New Jersey’s advantages often become clearer after leaving.

New Jersey, NJ – For years, headlines have focused on residents leaving New Jersey for lower-tax states. But a growing number of former residents say they eventually return, citing family connections, education quality, and the unique convenience of the Northeast corridor.

Online discussions and relocation surveys suggest that while cost of living drives some departures, the long-term tradeoffs do not always meet expectations.

Key Points

Family ties and proximity to NYC and Philadelphia draw many back

New Jersey consistently ranks among top states for public education

Former residents cite diversity, food, and quality of services as reasons for returning

Family, familiarity and connectivity

One of the most cited reasons for returning is proximity — both geographically and socially.

New Jersey’s central location between New York City and Philadelphia provides access to jobs, transit, entertainment, and culture within a short commute. For many who relocate to states in the South or West, that level of connectivity can be difficult to replicate.

Family and long-standing social networks also play a major role. Former residents often describe the cost and time involved in traveling back to New Jersey to visit loved ones as unsustainable over time.

Online discussions frequently reference what some call the “Three Fs” — family, friends, and familiarity — as the strongest pull factors.

Schools and public services

New Jersey consistently ranks among the top states nationally for public education and high school graduation rates. Families who relocate sometimes report that school quality elsewhere does not meet expectations.

Beyond education, returning residents often cite strong public services, infrastructure, and park systems. While property taxes are higher than in many states, some say the level of services — from emergency response to public transportation — offsets the cost difference.

Access to NJ Transit and the ability to commute without relying entirely on a car are also frequently mentioned advantages.

Culture, food and lifestyle

Cultural diversity and food are recurring themes among those who return. New Jersey’s dense population supports a wide range of authentic cuisines, local businesses, and cultural communities.

Many former residents say they underestimated that diversity until they moved elsewhere.

One Reddit user who relocated to South Carolina described disappointment after moving to Myrtle Beach, writing that the area lacked adequate healthcare access and infrastructure, with long waits for appointments and emergency response times. The user also criticized limited food options and what they described as repetitive tourist-focused events.

“You dont realize how diverse NJ is until you go south,” the commenter wrote. “I thought I would love leaving jersey until I actually did.”

Others say they miss staples like local pizza, breakfast sandwiches, and the coastal lifestyle tied to the Jersey Shore.

Cost of living reconsidered

Lower taxes often motivate initial moves to states like Florida or South Carolina. However, some former residents report higher insurance premiums, lower-quality services, and increased out-of-pocket costs that narrow the expected financial advantage.

While New Jersey remains one of the most expensive states in the country, those who return often say the tradeoff comes down to overall quality of life rather than tax rates alone.

For many, the combination of proximity, education, cultural diversity, and established support systems ultimately outweighs the appeal of lower housing costs or warmer weather.

Tags: New Jersey, Jersey Shore, NJ Transit, public schools, cost of living