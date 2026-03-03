Man, 37, arrested after armed carjacking on Wilkens Avenue

Police say a suspect implied he had a firearm before fleeing in the victim’s 2026 Toyota Corolla.

Baltimore, MD – A 37-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 10:56 p.m. to the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue for a reported carjacking.

Key Points

Carjacking reported around 10:56 p.m. on Wilkens Avenue

Suspect implied he had a firearm, police say

37-year-old man arrested at nearby gas station

Suspect implied he was armed

According to police, the victim told officers he was sitting in his red 2026 Toyota Corolla when the suspect entered the rear seat and asked for a car charger.

When the victim asked the man to leave the vehicle, the suspect implied that he was armed with a firearm, police said. The victim exited the car, and the suspect drove away in the vehicle.

Officers located both the vehicle and the suspect a short time later at a nearby gas station.

The 37-year-old male was taken into custody without incident. Charges were not immediately detailed. The investigation remains ongoing.

More Breaking News from Baltimore

Tags: Baltimore, Baltimore Police Department, carjacking, Wilkens Avenue, crime news