Man shot by stepfather during domestic dispute in Odenton

Police say an adult son was shot in the leg after allegedly assaulting his mother and confronting his stepfather with a knife.

Odenton, MD – An early morning domestic dispute in Odenton ended with a man shot and facing assault charges, according to police.

Officers from the Western District responded around 5 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Lisa Avenue for a reported family violence incident involving a shot fired.

Key Points

Incident reported around 5 a.m. on Lisa Avenue

Police say suspect assaulted his mother and confronted stepfather with knife

Man shot in lower extremity and charged with assault and theft

Dispute escalated outside home

When officers arrived, they learned the adult male son had allegedly stolen a personal item from his mother before assaulting and injuring her.

After the assault, police said the suspect’s stepfather went outside to call authorities and was confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a knife.

The stepfather obtained a handgun and fired a shot, striking his stepson in the lower extremity.

The injured man was transported to an area trauma center for treatment.

Charges pending service of warrant

Western District detectives responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

A warrant has been obtained charging the adult male son with first- and second-degree assault, as well as theft. Police said the suspect’s name will be released once he is served with the warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.

