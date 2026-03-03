Jury convicts Maryland driver in Lancaster County shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County jury has convicted a Maryland man of third-degree murder in the 2023 shooting death of a Baltimore man whose body was found along a Brecknock Township highway.

Kevin Shareed Harmon, 38, of Gwynn Oak, was found guilty after a weeklong trial of third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking and firearms not to be carried without a license in the death of 54-year-old Miguel Vazquez-Ruiz. The shooting occurred during the early morning hours of April 23, 2023, near the southbound shoulder of State Route 222.

Jurors acquitted Harmon of first- and second-degree murder charges. The verdict came after approximately 13 hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors said Harmon shot Vazquez-Ruiz five times, took more than $2,000 from him and left his body near the roadway, where it was discovered hours later by Pennsylvania State Police. A nearby resident reported hearing several gunshots shortly after 2 a.m.

According to testimony presented at trial, Vazquez-Ruiz had left his Baltimore residence hours earlier carrying several thousand dollars in cash. Surveillance footage from multiple locations helped investigators identify Harmon’s vehicle as the one Vazquez-Ruiz entered before his death.

Authorities said Harmon initially told police that two unknown individuals in another vehicle shot Vazquez-Ruiz and that he fled in fear. However, investigators presented DNA evidence linking Harmon to the shooting. Gunshot residue was identified inside his vehicle, and additional residue and the victim’s blood were found on boots seized from his residence. The murder weapon was not recovered.

Prosecutors also introduced text and voice messages in which Harmon referenced financial difficulties. In one message sent shortly after the killing, Harmon told his son he had “just got some extra cash because of this ride,” according to trial testimony.

Judge Craig Stedman, who presided over the case, is scheduled to sentence Harmon in May. He remains held in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa. Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper George Lockhart.

