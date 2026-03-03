New Jersey high school students could get gym credits for being volunteer firefighters under proposed law

Legislation introduced in Trenton would allow certain students to earn graduation credits by completing a county fire academy course and volunteering locally.

New Jersey, NJ – A newly introduced bill in the New Jersey Senate would permit high school students to earn credit toward graduation requirements in health, safety, and physical education by completing a county fire academy course under specific conditions.

Senate Bill S1343, sponsored by Sen. Joseph Pennacchio (R-26) and Sen. Anthony M. Bucco (R-25), has been pre-filed for the 2026–2027 legislative session and is pending technical review by Legislative Counsel.

Key Points

S1343 would allow fire academy training to count toward graduation credits

Applies to students ages 16 to 18 who meet specific criteria

Requires two-year volunteer commitment at local fire department

Graduation credit tied to training and service

Under the proposal, a student who successfully completes a course at a county fire academy would be eligible to receive credit toward high school graduation requirements for health, safety, and physical education, consistent with state regulations.

To qualify, the student must be between the ages of 16 and 18, complete an examination required to become a junior firefighter or hold an equivalent position, and commit to volunteer for two years with the fire department that serves the municipality in which the student resides.

The bill specifies that completion of the fire academy course and volunteer commitment would not automatically fulfill requirements to become a member of a Junior Firefighter’s Auxiliary established under state law.

Implementation timeline

If enacted, the legislation would take effect immediately and first apply to the first full school year following the date of enactment.

Supporters of the measure say it is intended to recognize hands-on public safety training while encouraging youth participation in volunteer fire service across New Jersey communities.

