Officers spent time in classrooms across the district reading to students as part of the nationwide literacy initiative.
Manchester Township, NJ – Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department visited local schools last week to participate in Read Across America events throughout the district.
The visits took place February 27, with officers stepping into classrooms to read stories and engage with students as part of the national literacy celebration.
Key Points
- Officers visited schools February 27 for Read Across America
- Event held in partnership with Manchester Township School District
- Focus on literacy and community engagement
Officers read to students across district
Police said officers enjoyed spending time with students and helping promote a lifelong interest in reading.
“Manchester Township Police Officers spent time in our local schools celebrating Read Across America with students throughout the district,” the department said in a social media post. “Our officers loved stepping into the classrooms, reading stories, and helping inspire a lifelong love of books.”
The department thanked the Manchester Township School District for hosting the event and welcoming officers into classrooms.
Building community connections
The department said participating in school events helps foster positive relationships between officers and students.
“Building positive connections with our students helps strengthen our community—one story at a time,” the department said.
Read Across America is a nationwide initiative focused on promoting literacy and encouraging children to read.
