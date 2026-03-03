Virginia lawmakers vote to decriminalize suicide

A bill awaiting the governor’s action would eliminate Virginia’s longstanding common-law classification of suicide as a crime.

Virginia, VA – Virginia lawmakers have approved legislation that would formally abolish the common-law crime of suicide, sending the measure to the governor for consideration.

House Bill 43, introduced by Del. Marcus B. Simon, passed both chambers of the General Assembly and is currently listed as pending the governor’s communication.

Key Points

HB43 abolishes Virginia’s common-law crime of suicide

Bill would take effect July 1, 2027

State Bureau of Insurance directed to study impact on insurance policies

Bill removes outdated common-law provision

Although suicide has long been recognized as a common-law crime in Virginia, there is no statutorily prescribed punishment under current law.

HB43 would add a new section, § 18.2-16.1, to the Code of Virginia stating: “The common-law crime of suicide is hereby abolished.”

The measure passed the House of Delegates 63-35 and later cleared the Senate 22-16 before being enrolled and signed by both the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate.

If signed into law, the change would not take effect until July 1, 2027.

Insurance review required

The legislation also directs the Bureau of Insurance within the State Corporation Commission to review the potential effects of abolishing the common-law crime on insurance policies throughout the Commonwealth.

The bureau is required to submit its findings and any recommendations by November 1, 2026, to the chairs of the House and Senate Committees for Courts of Justice.

Supporters have described the bill as a modernization of Virginia law, removing an outdated legal classification that carries no defined penalty under current statutes.

Tags: Virginia, Virginia General Assembly, House Bill 43, Marcus Simon, State Corporation Commission