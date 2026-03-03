Legislation that would have restricted law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while on duty did not advance.
Virginia, VA – A bill that sought to prohibit most state and federal law-enforcement officers from wearing facial coverings while performing official duties has failed in the House Committee on Public Safety.
House Bill 7, introduced by Del. Jones and multiple co-patrons, was left in committee on February 18, effectively ending its progress for the session.
Key Points
- HB7 would have barred most on-duty officers from wearing facial coverings
- Violations could have resulted in misdemeanor charges and civil liability
- Measure failed in House Public Safety Committee
Proposed limits and exceptions
The bill would have prohibited law-enforcement officers from wearing facial coverings that conceal or obscure their identities while engaged in official duties.
Exceptions were outlined for specific circumstances, including:
- Medical-grade masks used to prevent disease transmission
- Protective gear used against toxins, smoke, or hazardous conditions
- Motorcycle helmets and underwater equipment
- Protective eyewear against retinal weapons
- Face coverings worn by SWAT or specialized tactical teams during official assignments
Under the proposal, officers who violated the restrictions could have faced a Class 1 misdemeanor unless their agency had adopted a written policy governing facial covering use.
The measure also directed the Department of Criminal Justice Services to develop a model policy for agencies addressing when facial coverings would be permitted.
Civil liability provisions
HB7 included a provision creating a civil cause of action for individuals injured as a result of tortious conduct by an officer who knowingly and intentionally wore a facial covering in violation of the law.
The proposal stated that sovereign immunity would not serve as a defense in such cases, and prevailing plaintiffs could have recovered actual damages or $10,000, whichever was greater, along with attorney’s fees and costs.
Because the bill was left in committee, it will not move forward unless reintroduced in a future legislative session.
