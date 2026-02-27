Police search for suspect who attacked woman with umbrella on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

A 24-year-old woman was struck in the back with an umbrella in a random assault on First Avenue Friday afternoon, police said.

New York, N.Y. – The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who assaulted a woman on Manhattan’s Upper East Side late Friday afternoon. Investigators say the attack happened around 4:25 p.m. on February 20, in front of 1267 First Avenue, when the suspect struck the 24-year-old victim in the back with an umbrella before fleeing on foot toward East 67th Street.

Key Points

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at 1267 First Avenue in Manhattan.

The suspect struck a 24-year-old woman in the back with an umbrella, causing pain.

Police released surveillance photos and are asking for the public’s help identifying the attacker.

Police release surveillance images

According to NYPD Crimestoppers, surveillance photos of the suspect have been circulated on social media and through the department’s Facebook page. The assailant fled southbound along First Avenue immediately after the attack. The woman declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

Investigation ongoing

Detectives from the 19th Precinct are leading the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the assault is urged to contact NYPD Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip online. All calls are confidential.

Tags: NYPD, assault, Upper East Side