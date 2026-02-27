Man shot on 5th Street dies after being rushed to hospital

Man rushed from shooting scene dies in hospital

BALTIMORE, MD — A man found shot on a Southern District block Wednesday night has died after being transported to a hospital in critical condition, prompting a homicide investigation, police said.

Officers responded around 7:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 3500 block of 5th Street for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they located an unidentified adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital listed in critical condition. Due to the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

In an update, officials confirmed the victim later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information has been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

