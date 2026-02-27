Krispy Kreme and OREO team up for new limited-edition cookie-inspired doughnuts

New Golden OREO and Chocolate OREO Dream join fan-favorite Cookies & Kreme doughnut in nationwide release

Brick Township, NJ – Krispy Kreme and OREO are sweetening their partnership once again with a new lineup of cookie-themed doughnuts available for a limited time beginning February 24 at participating shops across the U.S.

The Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection combines the beloved crunch of OREO cookies with the melt-in-your-mouth experience of Krispy Kreme’s signature doughnuts — introducing two brand-new flavors alongside a returning favorite.

Key Points

Available nationwide starting Feb. 24 for a limited time.

Two new flavors: Golden OREO Doughnut and Chocolate OREO Dream Doughnut.

Returning favorite: OREO Cookies & Kreme Doughnut.

Sold individually, by the dozen, or in a special three-pack.

Cookie-meets-doughnut magic

The collection includes:

NEW Golden OREO Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut topped with Golden OREO Cookie–flavored buttercreme , Golden OREO cookie crumbles , rainbow sprinkles , and finished with a Mini Golden OREO cookie on top.

– An topped with , , , and finished with a on top. NEW Chocolate OREO Dream Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and OREO cookie pieces , topped with chocolate-flavored Kreme and finished with an OREO wafer cookie for a bold, chocolatey crunch.

– An dipped in and , topped with and finished with an for a bold, chocolatey crunch. OREO Cookies & Kreme Doughnut – A returning fan favorite, this unglazed doughnut is filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with OREO cookie pieces, and drizzled with white icing for that classic black-and-white look.

The Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Dozen includes three of each OREO-inspired doughnut plus three Original Glazed classics. Guests can also pick up a three-pack featuring one of each new flavor.

“Fans wanted more – and we listened”

“Fans made it clear they wanted more Krispy Kreme x OREO – and we listened,” said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer. “From golden cookie crumble to rich chocolate flavor and that iconic OREO black-and-white finish, these doughnuts are bold, craveable, and unmistakably fun.”

The collaboration builds on the success of past OREO-themed doughnut releases, offering fans another chance to indulge in a mashup of two dessert icons.

The Krispy Kreme x OREO Cookie Collection is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Tags: Krispy Kreme, OREO, desserts