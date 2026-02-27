Lottery ticket worth $535K sold at Pennsylvania gas station

$535,538 Fast Play jackpot sold at Westmoreland County retailer

MIDDLETOWN, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $535,538 was sold Monday in Westmoreland County, delivering a progressive top prize in the $20 Making Money game.

The winning ticket was purchased February 23 at Gas & Go (Sunoco), 226 Roosevelt Way in Salem Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

Making Money is a $20 Fast Play game that features progressive jackpots starting at $400,000. Fast Play tickets are printed on demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and function similarly to Scratch-Off games, but without scratching or waiting for a drawing.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date