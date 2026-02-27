Teacher’s discrimination lawsuit against NYC Department of Education and teachers union dismissed

Former Erasmus Hall math teacher claimed decades of racial bias, retaliation, and rights violations

BROOKLYN, NY – A federal judge has dismissed a sprawling lawsuit filed by Victor Jordan, a former New York City high school teacher, who accused the Department of Education (DOE), the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), and other entities of racial discrimination, retaliation, and civil rights violations spanning nearly four decades of employment.

Key Points

Judge Ann M. Donnelly granted motions to dismiss filed by the DOE, UFT, and other defendants.

Jordan alleged discrimination and retaliation under federal and state civil rights laws dating back to the 1980s.

The court found the complaint failed to state plausible claims under Title VII, the ADA, and related statutes.

Teacher alleged long history of racial discrimination

Jordan, who began teaching at Erasmus Hall High School in Flatbush in 1985, filed the federal lawsuit on October 2, 2024, alleging violations of 42 U.S.C. §§ 1981 and 1983, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and several New York state and city human rights laws. He also cited the Truth in Lending Act, the First Amendment, and multiple local administrative codes.

In his complaint, Jordan claimed he faced repeated discrimination and retaliation by both the DOE and UFT because of his race and his leadership role within the union’s Black and Latino Caucus, which he said aimed to hold the union accountable for equal treatment of minority educators.

Jordan asserted that as one of the few Black teachers at Erasmus Hall, he was subjected to harassment by administrators, unfair classroom evaluations, and the denial of overtime opportunities despite his seniority. He claimed that his efforts to file grievances were ignored or met with further retaliation.

Court finds complaint overly broad and legally insufficient

In a memorandum decision and order, Judge Donnelly granted the defendants’ motions to dismiss under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6), finding that Jordan’s claims were either time-barred, conclusory, or unsupported by specific factual allegations.

The court noted that while the complaint referenced events stretching back to the 1980s, it failed to connect those events to any actionable violations within the statutory period. The opinion also held that Jordan did not plausibly allege a causal link between any protected activity and adverse employment action under Title VII or the ADA.

The court further dismissed Jordan’s First Amendment and Truth in Lending Act claims as inapplicable to the alleged conduct. Judge Donnelly also ruled that the complaint did not meet pleading standards required to sustain claims under the New York State or New York City Human Rights Laws, citing the lack of concrete factual support.

Claims against union and retirement officials dismissed

Jordan also named Sandra March, a UFT representative, and the Teachers’ Retirement System as defendants, accusing them of mishandling union matters and pension benefits. The court dismissed those claims as well, finding no legal basis connecting the alleged conduct to discrimination or retaliation.

With all claims dismissed, the case—Jordan v. Department of Education of the City of New York et al., 24-CV-6969 (AMD) (PCG)—is closed unless Jordan appeals.

