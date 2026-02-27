Assemblyman Proposes Bill to Wrap Utility Boxes with New Jersey Tourism Ads

Trenton, NJ – A new bill introduced by Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-12) would transform everyday utility boxes at intersections across New Jersey into colorful advertisements promoting tourism.

The proposal directs the Division of Travel and Tourism, within the Department of State, to create a campaign using vinyl or similar materials to wrap these boxes with designs showcasing attractions of statewide or local interest. The initiative aims to promote tourism while also improving the appearance of public spaces throughout the state.

Under the bill, the division would coordinate with the Department of Transportation to identify intersections with utility boxes, and work with the owners or operators of those boxes to secure permission for installation. The division would then establish eligibility criteria for which boxes can be wrapped, as well as a process for selecting the advertisements to appear on them.

Tourism ads could be developed by the state or submitted through an application process open to private businesses, local governments, and individuals who wish to highlight regional attractions, cultural events, or community destinations.

“This is a creative way to celebrate the best of New Jersey while making our communities more vibrant,” said Assemblyman Sauickie, who represents parts of Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties. “From our beaches and parks to our small towns and festivals, this program will help residents and visitors see more of what makes New Jersey special.”

The Division of Travel and Tourism would ensure that all wrapped utility boxes comply with state, federal, and local laws governing signage. It would also be required to publish information about the program online, including how boxes and advertisements are chosen.

An annual report on the campaign’s effectiveness in promoting tourism would be submitted to the Governor and Legislature.

If enacted, the bill would take effect immediately, paving the way for a statewide effort to turn intersections into mini showcases for the Garden State’s attractions.