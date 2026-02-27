Queens lottery player scores major win

TAKE 5 ticket worth $15,654 sold in Glen Oaks

NEW YORK, NY — A TAKE 5 player in Queens matched all five numbers in Wednesday’s Evening drawing, securing a top prize of $15,654, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold for the February 26 TAKE 5 Evening drawing at JELLY BEAN, located at 256-09C Union Turnpike in Glen Oaks.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said a draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools statewide.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can seek help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

