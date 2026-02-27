Ocean County man jailed for selling child photos

Anthony Michael Amodea was taken into custody Friday on charges related to the sale of child exploitative images, authorities say.

Toms River, N.J. – A 32-year-old Ocean County man is being held without bail following his arrest on charges connected to the sale of exploitative photographs of a child. Jail records show Anthony Michael Amodea was booked into the Ocean County Jail on February 27th.

Key Points

Anthony Michael Amodea was committed to the Ocean County Jail on February 27, 2026.

He faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a child for selling exploitative photos.

Amodea is being held without bail pending court proceedings.

Charges detailed

According to court documents, Amodea is charged under New Jersey statute 2C:24-4B(5), which covers endangering the welfare of a child by distributing or selling depictions of a child in a prohibited sexual act. Each charge is classified as a second-degree offense.

Authorities have not released additional information about the investigation, and there are no listed detainers from federal or other agencies.

Ongoing legal process

Amodea remains in custody with no projected release date. Prosecutors have not yet announced whether further charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

