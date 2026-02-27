Ocean County inmate to be held without release on multiple child sex assault charges

Nelson De Jesus Ramos-Diaz remains in custody following his December arrest on aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

Toms River, N.J. – A 29-year-old man from Ocean County remains behind bars without bail after being charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and related offenses involving a child under the age of 13. Nelson De Jesus Ramos-Diaz was booked into the Ocean County Jail on December 18, 2025, following his arrest.

Key Points

Ramos-Diaz faces several counts of aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor.

He is being held without bail at the Ocean County Jail.

A detainer has been issued by U.S. Immigration authorities.

Charges filed against Ramos-Diaz

Court records show Ramos-Diaz has been charged under New Jersey statutes including 2C:14-2A(1) for aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13, 2C:14-2B for sexual assault on a minor at least four years younger than the defendant, and 2C:24-4A for endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces charges of criminal attempt under 2C:5-1A(1).

According to jail information, Ramos-Diaz was committed to the Ocean County facility on December 18, 2025. There is currently no projected release date listed, and his bond status is marked as “no bail.”

Immigration detainer placed

An immigration detainer was filed under the identifier TOD2612010089, issued by U.S. Immigration authorities. This means Ramos-Diaz could remain in custody pending potential federal immigration proceedings once state-level charges are resolved.

The case remains under active review by Ocean County prosecutors.

Tags: Ocean County, sexual assault, child endangerment