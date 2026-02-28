Police searching for three women after violent outburst at New Jersey Wendy’s drive-thru

Investigators say the suspects broke a window, damaged property, and attempted to assault employees before fleeing the scene.

Ewing, N.J. – Police are searching for three Trenton women accused of vandalizing and attacking staff at a Wendy’s restaurant on Olden Avenue in Ewing early February 21, after a confrontation at the drive-thru window escalated into violence.

Key Points

The incident occurred around 2:57 a.m. at the Wendy’s on the 1700 block of Olden Avenue.

Three suspects allegedly broke a drive-thru window and attempted to assault employees.

The women—identified as Honesty Harrison, 23; Saniyah Brittingham, 18; and Leah Williford-Stevens, 19—remain at large.

Violent altercation caught on video

🚨 CAUGHT ON VIDEO: FULL CRASH OUT AT WENDY’S — DRIVE-THRU WINDOW KICKED OPEN AS TOTAL CHAOS ERUPTS



What starts as a dispute over a few dollars at the drive-thru speaker quickly spirals into something way bigger.



Multiple women jump out of their car, march up to the window,… pic.twitter.com/SXimf6G50P — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 25, 2026

According to Ewing Township police, patrol officers were called to the Wendy’s at 1730 Olden Avenue after employees reported a group of customers breaking a drive-thru window and damaging property inside the restaurant. The suspects then tried to strike staff members with various items before fleeing the scene.

Police said surveillance video recorded by restaurant employees captured the three women during the altercation. The footage, now part of the investigation, has since circulated online, drawing widespread attention and outrage from local residents.

Suspects charged, still at large

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Honesty Harrison, 18-year-old Saniyah Brittingham, and 19-year-old Leah Williford-Stevens, all from Trenton.

Brittingham and Williford-Stevens have been charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Harrison faces charges of criminal mischief and burglary. Police said arrest warrants have been issued, but the suspects have not yet been apprehended.

Investigation and community response

Chief Al Rhodes of the Ewing Police Department urged anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to contact police immediately. “These are serious charges involving a violent incident at a local business where employees were simply doing their jobs,” Rhodes said.

Anyone with information can contact the Ewing Police Department at (609) 882-1313 or the Ewing Police Tip Line at (609) 882-7530.

Police emphasized that all charges are merely accusations and that the suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Tags: Ewing, Trenton, crime