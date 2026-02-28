Senator Anthony Bucco praises Sherrill’s transparency, urges fiscal discipline in upcoming budget

Senate GOP leader calls for bipartisan cooperation to fix New Jersey’s long-term fiscal problems

Trenton, N.J. – Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R–Morris, Passaic) issued a statement Wednesday responding to Governor Mikie Sherrill’s recent budget update, commending her for transparency while urging her administration to maintain spending restraint and avoid tax hikes.

Bucco said Governor Sherrill’s approach to the state’s $3 billion structural deficit represented a noticeable shift from her predecessors and called her decision to publicly release early fiscal projections “a positive step toward accountability.”

“Governor Sherrill deserves credit for her transparency in presenting this budget update,” Bucco said. “Her approach reflects a clear departure from the previous administration, which we consistently described as one marked by missed opportunities and the squandering of billions in federal funding.”

The governor warned earlier this week that New Jersey faces a growing structural deficit that could reach $3 billion by fiscal year 2027 if left unaddressed. She pledged to prioritize spending cuts rather than tax increases to restore long-term fiscal balance.

Bucco said Republican lawmakers stand ready to work with the Sherrill administration to make responsible reforms that rein in government spending while protecting taxpayers.

“I have offered to provide assistance to the Governor with what we know will be a difficult budget, and Senate Republican Budget members have also submitted proposals focused on meaningful reforms and responsible spending reductions,” he said.

He emphasized that any plan to stabilize the budget must include a clear commitment to fiscal discipline.

“We hope the Governor remains true to her commitment to prioritize spending discipline over tax increases,” Bucco continued. “If that is achieved it will mark a genuine change to the past eight years of failed policies under a Democrat-controlled legislature. Those policies have driven up the cost of living for all our residents.”

Bucco also expressed optimism about the possibility of bipartisan cooperation between Republicans and the new Democratic administration.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Sherrill in a bipartisan manner, as I have for many years,” he said. “My offer is sincere, and Republicans would be honored to have a seat at the table to help put our state back on the right track, establish a more sustainable fiscal path, and protect taxpayers.”

Governor Sherrill is scheduled to deliver her first full budget address to the legislature on March 10. The spending plan will outline how her administration intends to address the projected deficit while maintaining core programs in education, infrastructure, and property tax relief.

Tags: New Jersey Legislature, Anthony Bucco, Mikie Sherrill, state budget, New Jersey politics