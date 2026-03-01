Poll finds 70% of voters support voter ID ahead of 2026 midterms

TRENTON, NJ – A new Cygnal National Voter Trends poll shows strong bipartisan support for voter identification requirements and continued voter trust in Republicans on major issues including the economy, immigration, and public safety. The survey, conducted February 3–4 among 1,500 likely general election voters, highlights key shifts ahead of the 2026 midterms.

While this poll has no actionable effort in the New Jersey Democrat-controlled leglislature, Republicans in Trenton have pushed voter-ID bills in the past, only to see them die on the statehouse floor.

Key Points

70% of voters support requiring voter ID to prove citizenship in federal elections

Republicans lead Democrats in voter trust across six major issue areas

Support for the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda rises to 77% nationwide

Broad voter support for ID laws

According to the poll, 70% of respondents said they support requiring proof of citizenship through voter ID for federal elections — including 75% of swing voters, 69% of Hispanic voters, and 56% of Black voters. Even among Democrats, support was evenly divided at 46% in favor and 46% opposed.

That time former President Barrak Obama was asked to show ID to vote.

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama was asked to show his ID to vote. He gladly complied.

This is what Democrats today are shamefully comparing to Jim Crow laws.



Every U.S. citizen should feel a sense of honor and pride in showing their ID to vote. It's a simple,… pic.twitter.com/JLDJLZKlUR — CURE (@CUREpolicy) February 4, 2026

Pollster and Cygnal Senior Partner John Rogers said the findings challenge the notion that voter ID is a partisan or divisive issue. “When you actually ask voters, 70% of American voters overall and a majority of independents and Hispanics support voter ID,” Rogers said. “It shows Republicans have another winning issue heading into the midterms if they lean into it with confidence.”

GOP maintains trust advantage on key issues

The survey found that Republicans maintain a net trust advantage across all six major issues tested, including:

Illegal immigration and border security (R+13)

Crime and public safety (R+13)

Cutting government spending (R+12)

Economy and jobs (R+3)

Foreign affairs (R+1)

Cost of living (R+1)

Cygnal Founder and CEO Brent Buchanan said the GOP’s issue advantage could shape voter turnout and persuasion efforts. “Voters trust the GOP more on literally every major issue,” Buchanan said. “The challenge isn’t what we’re saying; it’s how we’re saying it — whether candidates connect on affordability, safety, and border security in ways that resonate with working-class and non-college voters.”

Make America Healthy Again agenda gains traction

Support for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda — focused on food, health, and consumer transparency — reached 77%, up three points since October 2025. The initiative polls strongly among moderates (77%), younger Republicans (85%), and Democrats (65%).

When respondents were told that a Republican supports MAHA and a Democrat opposes it, the generic congressional ballot shifted from D+3 to R+7, a ten-point swing.

Voter priorities and demographic shifts

“Threats to democracy” rose to 21%, overtaking inflation and cost of living as the top issue for Democratic voters, especially younger women. Among Republicans, illegal immigration (30%), government spending (23%), and inflation (18%) remain dominant concerns.

The poll also found shifting gender trends: college-educated women moved slightly toward Republicans, while non-college women leaned more Democratic.

Additional findings

AI and jobs: 62% believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates.

62% believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it creates. Domestic energy: 68% support increasing domestic oil and gas production for energy independence.

68% support increasing domestic oil and gas production for energy independence. Welfare work requirements: 65% favor stricter work requirements for welfare benefits.

65% favor stricter work requirements for welfare benefits. Education: 68% oppose teaching gender identity before high school.

68% oppose teaching gender identity before high school. Media trust: Only 29% believe major media outlets represent their views accurately.

Only 29% believe major media outlets represent their views accurately. Social media: 76% believe parents should have legal authority to restrict children under 16 from creating social media accounts.

Tags: poll, voter id, elections