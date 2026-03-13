Prince George’s County Police Misconduct: Officer, Two Former Officers Charged

A current Prince George’s County police corporal and two former officers have been charged with misconduct in office and conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

Prince George’s County, MD — Prosecutors have charged one current and two former Prince George’s County Police Department officers in connection with alleged misconduct while serving with the agency.

Corporal Timothy Green, along with former officers Sierra Alston and Gerald Briscoe, face multiple criminal counts filed by the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, authorities said.

Key Points

• One current PGPD corporal and two former officers have been criminally charged

• Charges include misconduct in office and conspiracy to commit misconduct

• The officers were previously suspended from the department

Charges Filed Against Officers

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Green is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Former officer Sierra Alston faces one count of misconduct in office and three counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Former officer Gerald Briscoe was charged with four counts of misconduct in office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Employment Status With Department

Authorities said Alston and Briscoe both joined the department in 2023.

Alston was suspended in October 2024 and later separated from the department in December 2025.

Briscoe was suspended in March 2025 before leaving the department in February 2026.

Green, who joined the Prince George’s County Police Department in 2015, was suspended in June 2025 and is currently on military leave, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the allegations tied to the charges.

Tags: Prince George’s County MD, Police Misconduct, Prince George’s County Police Department, State’s Attorney’s Office