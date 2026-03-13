District Heights Lottery: Prince George’s Woman Wins $50K After Sister’s Reminder

A Prince George’s County woman won a $50,000 scratch-off jackpot after making a last-minute stop at a District Heights Wawa prompted by her sister’s phone call.

District Heights, MD — A Prince George’s County medical assistant is celebrating a $50,000 Maryland Lottery win after a reminder from her sister led her to buy a scratch-off ticket during a quick stop in District Heights.

The woman claimed the prize Thursday after purchasing the winning $5 Winning Streak scratch-off at the Wawa located at 2151 Brooks Drive.

Key Points

• A Prince George’s County woman won a $50,000 top prize on a scratch-off ticket

• The winning ticket was purchased at Wawa on Brooks Drive in District Heights

• The player says a phone call from her sister prompted the lottery stop

Last-Minute Lottery Stop

The winner told Maryland Lottery officials she had just finished a long day at work and was driving home when her sister called to remind her to play her lottery numbers.

The call led her to make a quick stop at the Wawa in District Heights, where she bought several draw game tickets and a $10 scratch-off.

As she was about to leave the store, she decided to turn back and buy one more ticket — a $5 Winning Streak scratch-off.

Surprise $50K Winner

At home, the player followed her usual routine of partially scratching the ticket before scanning it with the Maryland Lottery mobile app.

Instead of showing a prize amount, the app displayed a message instructing her to bring the ticket to a retailer.

Curious, she scratched the entire ticket and revealed a ladybug symbol, which matched the game’s symbol for the $50,000 top prize.

“There’s no way I see the ladybug,” she recalled thinking when she noticed the winning symbol.

Plans for the Prize

After confirming the win, the woman shared the news with her husband and children before calling her sister, whose reminder led to the lucky purchase.

She told Maryland Lottery officials she plans to use the prize money to buy new furniture, take a family trip to Belize, and help pay travel expenses for her daughter’s competitive cheer competitions.

Tags: District Heights MD, Maryland Lottery, Scratch Off Winner, Prince George’s County, Wawa