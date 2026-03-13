SUV driver blows past school bus in Manchester

Driver sought after SUV passes stopped school bus in Manchester

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A driver is being sought after allegedly passing a stopped school bus while a student was exiting, prompting a safety investigation by Manchester Township police.

The incident occurred on Commonwealth Boulevard near Parkview Boulevard.

According to police, a school bus had its red warning lights activated and stop arm extended while dropping off a student.

During the stop, a dark-colored SUV drove past the bus as the student was exiting.

Authorities said the vehicle involved appears to be a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Toyota RAV4.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle involved to contact the Manchester Township Police Department.

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