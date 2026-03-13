Jewelry thief wanted after Kohl’s theft in Severn

Police search for suspect accused of jewelry theft at Severn Kohl’s

SEVERN, MD — A suspected shoplifter accused of stealing jewelry from a Kohl’s store in Severn is now being sought by Anne Arundel County police.

The theft occurred March 12 at the Kohl’s located at 418 George Clauss Boulevard.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly stole jewelry from inside the store before leaving the location.

Police released an image of the individual believed to be connected to the incident and are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Western District are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

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